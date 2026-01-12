Ab InBev And Live Nation Strike Exclusive UK Partnership

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and Live Nation (LN) have announced AB InBev as the exclusive beer and cider partner for LN in the United Kingdom, spanning festivals, venues, and outdoor shows. The unprecedented scale of the partnership connects brands, including Budweiser, Corona, San Miguel, Stella Artois and more, to millions of music fans of a legal drinking age.

AB InBeventre stage at marquee moments like the legendary Pepsi MAX presents Reading and Leeds Festival, Scotland’s biggest music event, Pepsi MAX presents TRNSMT, as well as unmissable lineups at outdoor shows like Glasgow Summer Sessions and TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival. In addition to more than 20 festivals, AB InBev will activate across all Academy Music Group venues, including

O2 Academy Brixton and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, two of London’s most renowned live music destinations.

“Music is a universal passion point for our consumers, and our brands have been part of music culture for decades,” said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev. “Beer is the perfect choice for live music experiences because it’s the beverage of moderation and socialization. With this new chapter in our long-standing partnership with Live Nation, our brands will have even more occasions to create unforgettable experiences for music fans.”

For decades AB InBev and LN have activated globally, reaching millions of fans at music experiences across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Building on this long history of collaboration between the world’s leading brewer and the world’s leading live entertainment company, this partnership creates more opportunities for fans of legal drinking age to celebrate together.

“AB InBev has been an incredible partner to music fans around the world across many Live Nation venues and festivals,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s Global President of Media & Sponsorship. “The UK has some of the world’s most passionate live music fans and legendary festivals. Live music culture runs deep here, and together, we’re committed to making those experiences even better for fans.”