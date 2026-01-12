(HYPEBOT) – “Apple Music had its best year ever in 2025, breaking records across both listenership and new subscribers,” Apple said in a statement Monday. Strong Apple Music growth is indicative of its increasing popularity and market influence.

Apple Music and Shazam report record growth

While Apple does not offer official Apple Music growth or user stats, independent observers estimate Apple Music has around 108 million paid subscribers globally. In comparison, Spotify has 281 million. With a 30-31% U.S. market share, Apple Music nears Spotify’s dominance here.

One official stat that Apple did share: it’s Shazam app generated over 1 billion song recognitions per month in 2025.

Apple Music Turns 10

Apple Music marked its 10-year anniversary with a new state-of-the-art studio and further expansion beyond the Apple eco-system. Partnerships including GM, TuneIn, Chase and others are bring Apple Music and its programming to more listeners globally

New Apple Music features in 2025 included Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, AutoMix, Library Pins, and in-app Replay stats. Apple Music Sing users can now turn their iPhone into a microphone that amplifies their voice through the TV. They can also utilize Continuity Camera to appear onscreen alongside lyrics and visual effects.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.

