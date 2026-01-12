Colombian Singer Yeison Jiménez Dead At 34

COLOMBIA (CelebrityAccess) – The Latin music community is mourning the loss of Yeison Jiménez, a beloved Colombian singer and songwriter whose life and career made a mark on música popular. Jiménez tragically passed away on January 10, 2026, at the age of 34, following a plane crash in Boyacá, Colombia.

Born in Manzanares, Caldas, Jiménez rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential voices in Colombian regional music. His heartfelt lyrics and distinctive style revitalized música popular, earning him millions of fans across Latin America. Jiménez made history as the first artist in the genre to sell out Bogotá’s Movistar Arena and later El Campín Stadium, milestones that underscored his cultural impact.

His discography includes hits such as *Te Deseo Lo Mejor*, which became an anthem for resilience and love. Jiménez’s music blended tradition with modernity.

Jiménez’s journey was defined by perseverance and artistry. From local performances to international stages, he built a career that celebrated Colombian identity while pushing creative boundaries. His work earned critical acclaim and commercial success, positioning him as a leading figure in Latin music.

Beyond his music, Jiménez was a devoted family man and a passionate advocate for emerging talent. He often spoke about his commitment to supporting young musicians and fostering opportunities within the industry. He is survived by his wife, Sonia Restrepo, and their three children.

On January 10, 2026, Jiménez and five members of his team were traveling from Paipa to Medellín for a scheduled performance when their aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. All six passengers, including the pilot, lost their lives. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.