Colombian Singer Yeison Jiménez Dies In A Plane Crash

Paipa, Colombia (CelebrityAccess) — Yeison Jiménez Galeano, the Colombian música popular singer best known to fans as Yeison Jiménez, died in a plane crash in Colombia on January 10th. He was 34.

According to Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority, Jiménez was aboard a private aircraft with five members of his team when the crash occurred, leaving no survivors. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Paipa and Duitama airport and was incinerated in the wreckage.

At the time of his death, Jiménez was traveling to Medellín, where he was scheduled to perform at the Fiestas Populares de la Vaca en la Torre, a music festival taking place in the town of Marinilla. Fans at the event learned of his passing from the town’s mayor, Julio César Serna, who announced the news from the stage, according to United Press International.

Eerily, Jiménez shared that he had dreamed of dying in a plane crash during an appearance on an episode of the Los hombres sí lloran podcast in April.

In the dream, Jiménez said he sensed something was amiss when he boarded a small plane; he then recounted watching the plane suffer mechanical issues before crashing, according to Colombia’s CityTV.

Jiménez emerged in 2013 with his debut album, Con El Corazón: Vol. 1, and helped to revitalize Colombia’s música popular movement.