Golden Globes 2026 – Highlights And Full Winners List

The Golden Globes
The Golden Globes (Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)
Stacy Simons Santos Posted on
BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – The 83rd Golden Globes delivered a night of glamour, humor, and a few eyebrow-raising moments at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 11th. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony celebrated the best in film, television, and even podcasts.

Key Highlights

  • Nikki Glaser’s Opening Monologue: Glaser set the tone with clever jabs at Hollywood’s elite, referencing everything from Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating habits to network news.
  • Teyana Taylor’s Emotional Win: Taylor’s victory for One Battle After Another was a standout moment. Her speech spoke of empowerment, urging young Black girls to embrace their light.
  • SmartLess Trio’s Presentation: Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett brought effortless charm, proving that scripted banter can still feel fresh.
  • George Clooney and Don Cheadle: Hilarious classic Hollywood

 

Snubs and Surprises

  • Hamnet Triumphs: The period drama Hamnet beat frontrunner Sinners for Best Motion Picture – Drama.
  • Sinners Falls Short: Despite seven nominations, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured only technical awards.
  • Frankenstein Shut Out: Guillermo del Toro’s gothic epic left empty-handed.
  • Podcast Upset: Amy Poehler’s Good Hang edged out fan-favorite SmartLess for Best Podcast.
  • Timothée Chalamet’s Win: Chalamet claimed Best Actor (Comedy) for Marty Supreme, surpassing Leonardo DiCaprio.

Major Winners (Nominees Listed, Winners in Bold)

Film

  • Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet
    • Frankenstein
    • It Was Just an Accident
    • The Secret Agent
    • Sentimental Value
    • Sinners
  • Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
    • Blue Moon
    • Bugonia
    • Marty Supreme
    • No Other Choice
    • Nouvelle Vague
  • Best Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
  • Best Actress – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
  • Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
  • Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
  • Best Director & Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Best Original Song: “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
  • Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
  • Best Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters
  • Best Non-English Language Film: The Secret Agent

Television

  • Best Drama Series: The Pitt
  • Best Comedy Series: The Studio
  • Best Limited Series: Adolescence
  • Best Actor – Drama: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
  • Best Actress – Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
  • Best Actor – Comedy: Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Best Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)
  • Best Actor – Limited Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
  • Best Actress – Limited Series: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
  • Best Podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
