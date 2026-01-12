Golden Globes 2026 – Highlights And Full Winners List

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – The 83rd Golden Globes delivered a night of glamour, humor, and a few eyebrow-raising moments at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 11th. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony celebrated the best in film, television, and even podcasts.
Key Highlights
- Nikki Glaser’s Opening Monologue: Glaser set the tone with clever jabs at Hollywood’s elite, referencing everything from Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating habits to network news.
- Teyana Taylor’s Emotional Win: Taylor’s victory for One Battle After Another was a standout moment. Her speech spoke of empowerment, urging young Black girls to embrace their light.
- SmartLess Trio’s Presentation: Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett brought effortless charm, proving that scripted banter can still feel fresh.
- George Clooney and Don Cheadle: Hilarious classic Hollywood
Snubs and Surprises
- Hamnet Triumphs: The period drama Hamnet beat frontrunner Sinners for Best Motion Picture – Drama.
- Sinners Falls Short: Despite seven nominations, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured only technical awards.
- Frankenstein Shut Out: Guillermo del Toro’s gothic epic left empty-handed.
- Podcast Upset: Amy Poehler’s Good Hang edged out fan-favorite SmartLess for Best Podcast.
- Timothée Chalamet’s Win: Chalamet claimed Best Actor (Comedy) for Marty Supreme, surpassing Leonardo DiCaprio.
Major Winners (Nominees Listed, Winners in Bold)
Film
- Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet
- Frankenstein
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Best Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Best Actress – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
- Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
- Best Director & Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Best Original Song: “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
- Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
- Best Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters
- Best Non-English Language Film: The Secret Agent
Television
- Best Drama Series: The Pitt
- Best Comedy Series: The Studio
- Best Limited Series: Adolescence
- Best Actor – Drama: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
- Best Actress – Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
- Best Actor – Comedy: Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Best Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Best Actor – Limited Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Best Actress – Limited Series: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Best Podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler