Jon Buscema Signs A Publishing Deal With Amusement And Sony Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing, in partnership with Daniel Nigro and his publishing venture, Amusement, announced the signing of songwriter Jon Buscema to a global deal.

A rising songwriter, Buscema has established a reputation through collaborations with artists such as Conan Gray, Devon Again, Noah Rinker, Grace VanderWaal, Sofia & The Antoinettes, and more.

Recent breakout hits include “Wherever I Go” and “The Pines” for Rinker, and he co-produced the hit “Caramel” from Conan Gray’s latest album, Wishbone, with Daniel Nigro.

“Finding the right team can be one of the more challenging aspects of navigating the music industry. With Dan, Amusement, and Sony, I feel I’ve finally found a group of people who share a passion for developing artists and put music first. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and excited for what’s ahead,” Buscema said.

“Jon immediately impressed us with his high level of taste and decisive nature. As soon as we began working together, it was evident that he is a world builder who has an incredibly bright future. We’re thrilled to welcome Jon to the SMP family and begin this exciting new chapter with Dan,” added Sony Music Publishing SVP, Creative A&R Nick Bral.