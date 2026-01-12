Knee Injury Prompts Country Legend Crystal Gayle to Pull Out of Belfast Concert

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer Crystal Gayle has pulled out of a scheduled performance in Belfast next week after suffering a debilitating knee injury.

Gayle was scheduled to perform a brief set as part of the ‘Your Roots Are Showing’ conference and its special ‘FOLK iN FUSION: Nashville to Belfast’ opening concert at the city’s Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, January 13. She was also slated to appear in additional on-stage programming during the conference week.

“I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast—singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending time with everyone,” said Crystal Gayle. “But my doctor tells me this knee isn’t ready for those overseas miles just yet. I promise I’ll be ‘Ready for the Times to Get Better’—just not at 30,000 feet next week. Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon.”

Ticketholders and conference attendees can refer to the point of purchase if they have questions, event organizers said.

While Gayle’s travel plans to Ireland are on hold, she is still lined up for a run of U.S. dates set for later this year.

The tour kicks off with a four-night stand at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in Nevada, followed by multiple shows in Texas and Florida.

Crystal Gayle — 2026 Tour Dates:

Feb 12 — Laughlin, Nev. — Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 13 — Laughlin, Nev. — Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 14 — Laughlin, Nev. — Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 15 — Laughlin, Nev. — Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 20 — Tomball, Texas — Main Street Crossing

Feb 21 — Tomball, Texas — Main Street Crossing

Apr 07 — Key West, Fla. — Key West Theater

Apr 09 — Davie, Fla. — Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

Apr 10 — Weirsdale, Fla. — Orange Blossom Opry

Apr 11 — Weirsdale, Fla. — Orange Blossom Opry

Apr 17 — Stuart, Fla. — Lyric Theatre

Apr 18 — Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — Ponte Vedra Concert Hall