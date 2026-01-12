Marlon Funaki Signs With Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rising singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Marlon Funaki has signed a global deal with Warner Records.

Funaki, 24, burst onto the scene six years ago when he began releasing self-produced music—including his debut single “Get Out of My Face”—combining influences from both his Mexican and Japanese heritage.

Now, through his new deal with Warner Records, he has released “Let You In,” his debut single on the label.

Along with working on new material in the studio, Funaki is also preparing to make his live debut in the U.K. this May, when he is slated to perform at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton from May 13–16.