MUSEXPO To Honor Netflix VP Of Music, Amy Dunning And Present Music Creative Panel

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO have announced Amy Dunning, Vice President (VP) of Music at Netflix, as the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Global Media Executive of the Year Award.

The award will be presented during the International Music Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the elegant Starlight Ballroom at Castaway in Burbank, California.

The Global Media Executive of the Year Award celebrates executives whose creativity and leadership have transformed how audiences experience music across film, television, and media. Dunning exemplifies this vision. Since joining Netflix in 2018, she has built and led the company’s global Music Creative & Production team, overseeing music for Netflix’s original films. Her team’s work has shaped the soundtracks of some of the platform’s most-watched and critically acclaimed titles, including A House of Dynamite, Frankenstein, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Carry On, as well as award-winning films such as the Oscar-winning Maestro and Pinocchio.

Prior to Netflix, Dunning held senior roles at 20th Century Fox, Downtown Music Publishing, and Lionsgate Entertainment, guiding music for culturally defining films like 500 Days of Summer, Juno, Life of Pi, The Wolverine, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. She also championed the songwriters and composers behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, two of the most successful and influential soundtracks of the past decade.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dunning is a passionate advocate for emerging talent and a respected mentor within the global music community. She collaborates with Berklee College of Music, serves on the Advisory Board of the Alliance for Women Film Composers, and is a proud member of both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Recording Academy.

The gala will honor Dunning’s groundbreaking contributions to global entertainment and her visionary approach to integrating music into visual storytelling. Previous recipients of this award include industry leaders such as Mike Knobloch (President, Music & Publishing, NBCUniversal) and Mamie Coleman (Executive Vice President & Head of FOX Entertainment Music).

As part of MUSEXPO 2026’s innovative program, attendees will also have a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes with Netflix’s music creative team in a special session curated by Dunning and Alex Patsavas (Music Creative + Production / Original Series, Netflix).

This first-of-its-kind panel, titled “Netflix Music: Meet the Team Shaping the Sound for Storytelling Success,” will feature six of Netflix’s leading music executives:

* Andy Gowan – Music Creative + Production

* Jill McCutchan – Music Creative + Production

* Lauren Danielak – Music Creative Executive

* Lyndsie Chlowitz – Music Creative, Live Action Original Films

* Michaela Green – Music Creative, Feature Film

* Samantha Hilscher – Music Creative + Production

The discussion will explore how Netflix’s music teams collaborate with creators and talent to craft original scores and iconic song placements that define the emotional and cultural impact of today’s most acclaimed series and films. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into Netflix’s creative process and how music continues to shape the heartbeat of visual entertainment.

Sat Bisla, Founder & President of A\&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO, stated:

“Amy Dunning is an extraordinary leader who has reimagined how music elevates storytelling on a global scale. We look forward to celebrating her contributions as next year’s recipient of the Global Media Executive of the Year Award. Her vision, alongside Alex Patsavas’ trailblazing leadership, has inspired a new era of creative collaboration between music and film. We’re deeply grateful to Amy and Alex for bringing Netflix’s world-class creative team to this historic panel—the first in MUSEXPO’s history.”