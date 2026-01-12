Music Industry Giants Urge EU to Crack Down on Unauthorized Ticket Resale

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — More than 130 representatives of the European live music sector have signed an open letter calling on EU Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath to crack down on unauthorized ticket resales in the European Union.

Signatories include members of notable German bands such as AnnenMayKantereit, Die Ärzte, Die Toten Hosen, Einstürzende Neubauten, and Rammstein; the management companies of Ed Sheeran, Nick Cave, Oasis, and Radiohead; and agents representing acts such as Florence + The Machine, Fontaines D.C., Gorillaz, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Lorde, Olivia Dean, and Sam Smith.

Europe’s festival community has also lent its support, with signatories that include representatives from Montreux Jazz Festival, Sunny Hill Festival, Sziget Festival, and Ireland’s The Big Day Out Festival, along with venues, theater troupes, and orchestras—ranging from the Czech National Theatre and the Estonian Drama Theatre to the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Organizations such as the Sports Rights Owners Coalition, YOUROPE – The European Festival Association (138 members from 31 countries), and the Association of Independent Music Ireland have also thrown their weight behind the call.

The letter calls on the EU to expand the scope of the Digital Fairness Act (DFA) to limit ticket resale abuse, which drives up concert ticket prices for fans.

“For years, platform operators with unfair and harmful business models have been taking advantage of our fans and customers. Yet we do not have the tools at our disposal to confront Viagogo and Co. in the way we would like to. As a representative of festivals across the continent, YOUROPE calls on the European Commission to act in the interest of those who guarantee millions in honest tax revenue and work for thousands of creative professionals and artists,” stated Christof Huber, chairman of YOUROPE.

The full text of the open letter

Dear Commissioner McGrath,

We are a coalition of organizations involved with live events in Europe, from promoters—who finance and arrange all aspects of concerts and events—to venues, artists, performers, creators, and nonprofit organizations. Together, we form the backbone of Europe’s live events sector, with the shared goal of protecting the fan experience and supporting culture.

We are writing to ask you to specifically address the anti-consumer, fraudulent practices associated with the unauthorized marketing of event tickets, or so-called ‘resale.’ E-commerce websites and platforms continue to facilitate industrial-scale illicit marketing of tickets, defrauding tens of thousands of consumers across Europe each year.

These fans are deceived by websites that offer tickets for ‘resale’ which do not guarantee entry to the event. The tickets offered might be fake, resold to multiple buyers, sold in advance of the official ticket sale, or otherwise break the promoter’s terms and conditions of entry. These websites encourage illicit operators through ‘top broker’ schemes, who defraud victims that pay many times the original price. Consumers are often directed to these offers via adverts on search engines, which also profit from these illegal listings. As well as undermining trust in ticketing, these practices have caused disruption at many events.

Every week, we see a new controversy—recently, a globally renowned band touring Europe saw nearly 2,000 tickets marketed to EU consumers on an unauthorized ‘resale’ website before any had even gone on sale.

With music tourism set to double by 2032, ticket resale is becoming increasingly borderless. Some EU Member States already have rules to ban and penalize such practices, or that entitle event organizers to prevent them. But we also need a Europe-wide approach that provides tools to ensure efficient protection for the efforts of event organizers and consumers across borders. This is in line with your objectives as Commissioner to address manipulative commercial practices and protect consumers when buying services.

Despite stricter regulations for platforms under the Digital Services Act, illegal ticket offers continue unabated, with event organizers’ reports of illicit activity frequently disregarded. A recent survey of FEAT members found that they had reported 296 listings, covering nearly 1,000 tickets, to unauthorized websites—with only one response. After escalating twenty separate complaints to regulators, only a handful of responses have been received, months after the concerts took place. We need quicker, easily enforceable takedown rules; otherwise, event organizers will remain worse off than before the DSA was conceived, as they spend time and resources on fruitless bureaucracy.

The Digital Fairness Fitness Check found that 60% of respondents want tougher action on unauthorized ticket ‘resale,’ concluding that more needs to be done to protect consumers from exploitative practices. To remain the gold standard in consumer protection, and to secure broad access for all individuals to cultural and sports events, the EU must act now.