New Media Film Festival Returns For 17th Year With Bold New Vibe

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 17th Annual New Media Film Festival lands June 3–4, 2026, with two days of immersive premieres, live Q&As, and IRL networking designed for creators, innovators, and culture shifters. June 3 unfolds online with global access, while June 4 lights up Los Angeles with red carpet energy, fresh voices, and unforgettable in person moments.

Since 2009, New Media Film Festival has been Honoring Stories Worth Telling — for all ages, all cultures, and all media. In 2026, the festival invites audiences to honor themselves through experiences that spark discovery, celebrate diversity, and connect creativity with culture.

This year’s program blends creativity, wellness, and artistry. Attendees can immerse themselves in the IRL Red Carpet Experience, join a Quantum Health Retreat in April 2026 that fuses renewal with discovery, and participate in a Music Workshop offering hands on artistry with acclaimed Emmy Nominee David Leon. The Mini & Deluxe Bundles will empower the next generation of storytellers, while the International Art Showcase brings global perspectives in formats including VR, blockchain, and AI.

The festival culminates in its signature Awards Ceremony, judged by representatives from Marvel, HBO, Emmys, Grammys, PBS, BBC, and more. With exclusive in person perks, the 2026 edition emphasizes the power of live connection and shared creativity.

Event Details

• June 3 Online • June 4 Los Angeles – Culver City Theatre — different content and creators each day