The Washington National Opera To Exit The Kennedy Center Amid Political Controversy

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, the Washington National Opera (WNO) joined the growing exodus of artists from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the wake of an ideological takeover of the venue by the Trump Administration.

The opera company, which has called the Kennedy Center home since 1971, will move its performances out of the Kennedy Center’s 2,364-seat Opera House as soon as possible. A statement from the company attributed the move to ongoing cultural changes at the Kennedy Center that do not align with the opera’s mission as a nonprofit organization.

“The determination to pursue separate operational paths follows a period of robust change at the Kennedy Center under the leadership of President Ambassador Richard Grenell,” the company said in a statement announcing its plans to move. “Since his appointment last February, the Center has attracted millions of dollars in corporate sponsorships, as well as $257 million from Congress for capital repairs, maintenance, and operations. However, the Center’s current Board and leadership have also established a new business model that is unfortunately at odds with how most not-for-profit opera companies operate.”

Following the split, the WNO will reform as an independent entity, ending the affiliation agreement established with the Kennedy Center in 2011. The New York Times reported that the organization is in talks with several potential venues in the Washington, D.C., region to serve as a new home, though no leases have been signed.

“In the coming weeks, we will be reaching out with more specific information about our re-formation plans and performances,” the WNO statement continued. “Please know that we will be honoring our commitments to our artists, and as we announce the details of performances, we will be in touch with ticket holders regarding changes. We will also be scheduling a series of virtual town halls for those of you who would like to ask questions and hear more about our vision for the future.”

President Trump reconfigured the board of the Kennedy Center shortly after assuming office for his second term last year. He replaced the board with loyalists, fired longtime Kennedy Center president Deborah J. Rutter, and replaced her with Richard J. Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador who served in Trump’s first term. In December, President Trump’s name was added to signage on the exterior of the Kennedy Center, effectively renaming the venue—though legal experts have cast doubt on the legality of the change for a venue originally established and named by an Act of Congress.