TWICE Kick Off North American Leg of World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global K-Pop superstars TWICE kicked off the North America leg of their highly anticipated THIS IS FOR WORLD TOUR with two sold-out opening weekend performances at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The group opened the show with “THIS IS FOR,” setting the tone for an electrifying set that included fan favorites like “Strategy,” “MAKE ME GO,” “FANCY,” “The Feels,” and “YES or YES,” among others. They also performed “Likey,” a global fan favorite, with added significance in Vancouver as the filming location for the music video. The group also debuted a new addition to the setlist, performing the hit song “TAKEDOWN” from K-POP Demon Hunters.
Spanning over 30 songs, the show debuted the group’s all-new in-the-round 360° stage design, delivering an immersive experience for the whole arena. Members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu lit up the stage, giving ONCE an unforgettable first few nights of the tour.
The tour continues this week with back-to-back shows in Seattle, Oakland, Dallas, Washington, DC, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, and more. The North American run also includes four shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and three nights at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, added due to overwhelming fan demand. Following the North American leg, TWICE will bring the tour to Taipei for three sold out shows at Taipei Dome before once again setting records in Japan with three performances at Japan National Stadium (known as MUFG Stadium) in Tokyo where the group will become the first international artist to have a stand-alone show at the venue. The milestone follows the group’s Ready To Be Tour, which concluded with historic, sold-out performances at Japan’s Nissan Stadium in July 2024, making TWICE the first K-pop female group to headline the venue and drawing more than 140,000 fans across two nights.
Following the Asia dates, the 2026 tour continues across Europe and the UK, with stops in Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and more, before concluding at The O2 in London on Thursday, June 4.
Last year, TWICE released their fourth full-length album, THIS IS FOR, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, marking the group’s seventh consecutive Top 10 entry. The group also contributed to the official soundtrack for Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, K-Pop Demon Hunters. Members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung recorded a special version of the original song “TAKEDOWN,” featured during the film’s closing sequence and accompanied by behind-the-scenes studio footage. The track reached No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, while TWICE’s hit single “Strategy”—also included on the soundtrack—reached No. 51.
TWICE <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:
NORTH AMERICA
Fri, Jan 9 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Sat, Jan 10 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Tue, Jan 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Wed, Jan 14 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Jan 17 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Sun, Jan 18 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Wed, Jan 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Thu, Jan 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Sat, Jan 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Sun, Jan 25 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Wed, Jan 28 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center (formerly PHX Arena)
Sat, Jan 31 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Sun, Feb 1 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Fri, Feb 13 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat, Feb 14 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Wed, Feb 18 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
Fri, Feb 20 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
Sat, Feb 21 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
Tue, Feb 24 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Fri, Feb 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sat, Feb 28 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Tue, Mar 3 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Fri, Mar 6 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Sat, Mar 7 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Fri, Mar 27 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Sat, Mar 28 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue, Mar 31 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Fri, Apr 3 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sat, Apr 4 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Mon, Apr 6 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Tue, Apr 7 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Fri, Apr 10 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Sun, Apr 12 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena
Tue, Apr 14 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Fri, Apr 17 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sat, Apr 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
EUROPE/UK
Sat, May 9 — Lisbon, PT — MEO Arena
Tue, May 12 — Barcelona, ES — Palau Sant Jordi
Sat, May 16 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Sun, May 17 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Wed, May 20 — Turin, Italy — Inalpi Arena
Sat, May 23 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
Tue, May 26 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS arena
Sat, May 30 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Sun, May 31 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Wed, Jun 3 — London, UK — The O2
Thu, Jun 4 — London, UK — The O2
ASIA
Fri Mar 20 – Taipei – Taipei Dome
Sat Mar 21 – Taipei – Taipei Dome
Sun Mar 22 – Taipei – Taipei Dome