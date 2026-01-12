TWICE Kick Off North American Leg of World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global K-Pop superstars TWICE kicked off the North America leg of their highly anticipated THIS IS FOR WORLD TOUR with two sold-out opening weekend performances at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The group opened the show with “THIS IS FOR,” setting the tone for an electrifying set that included fan favorites like “Strategy,” “MAKE ME GO,” “FANCY,” “The Feels,” and “YES or YES,” among others. They also performed “Likey,” a global fan favorite, with added significance in Vancouver as the filming location for the music video. The group also debuted a new addition to the setlist, performing the hit song “TAKEDOWN” from K-POP Demon Hunters.

Spanning over 30 songs, the show debuted the group’s all-new in-the-round 360° stage design, delivering an immersive experience for the whole arena. Members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu lit up the stage, giving ONCE an unforgettable first few nights of the tour.

The tour continues this week with back-to-back shows in Seattle, Oakland, Dallas, Washington, DC, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, and more. The North American run also includes four shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and three nights at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, added due to overwhelming fan demand. Following the North American leg, TWICE will bring the tour to Taipei for three sold out shows at Taipei Dome before once again setting records in Japan with three performances at Japan National Stadium (known as MUFG Stadium) in Tokyo where the group will become the first international artist to have a stand-alone show at the venue. The milestone follows the group’s Ready To Be Tour, which concluded with historic, sold-out performances at Japan’s Nissan Stadium in July 2024, making TWICE the first K-pop female group to headline the venue and drawing more than 140,000 fans across two nights.

Following the Asia dates, the 2026 tour continues across Europe and the UK, with stops in Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and more, before concluding at The O2 in London on Thursday, June 4.

Last year, TWICE released their fourth full-length album, THIS IS FOR, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, marking the group’s seventh consecutive Top 10 entry. The group also contributed to the official soundtrack for Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, K-Pop Demon Hunters. Members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung recorded a special version of the original song “TAKEDOWN,” featured during the film’s closing sequence and accompanied by behind-the-scenes studio footage. The track reached No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, while TWICE’s hit single “Strategy”—also included on the soundtrack—reached No. 51.

TICKETS: Remaining tickets for the tour are available now at LiveNation.com.

TWICE <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

Fri, Jan 9 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sat, Jan 10 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Tue, Jan 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Jan 14 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Jan 17 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Sun, Jan 18 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Wed, Jan 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu, Jan 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Sat, Jan 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Sun, Jan 25 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Wed, Jan 28 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center (formerly PHX Arena)

Sat, Jan 31 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sun, Feb 1 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri, Feb 13 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat, Feb 14 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Wed, Feb 18 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Fri, Feb 20 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Sat, Feb 21 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Tue, Feb 24 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Fri, Feb 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sat, Feb 28 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Tue, Mar 3 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Fri, Mar 6 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Sat, Mar 7 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri, Mar 27 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sat, Mar 28 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue, Mar 31 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Fri, Apr 3 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sat, Apr 4 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Mon, Apr 6 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Tue, Apr 7 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Fri, Apr 10 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Sun, Apr 12 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

Tue, Apr 14 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Fri, Apr 17 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat, Apr 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

EUROPE/UK

Sat, May 9 — Lisbon, PT — MEO Arena

Tue, May 12 — Barcelona, ES — Palau Sant Jordi

Sat, May 16 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

Sun, May 17 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

Wed, May 20 — Turin, Italy — Inalpi Arena

Sat, May 23 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

Tue, May 26 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS arena

Sat, May 30 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Sun, May 31 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Wed, Jun 3 — London, UK — The O2

Thu, Jun 4 — London, UK — The O2

ASIA

Fri Mar 20 – Taipei – Taipei Dome

Sat Mar 21 – Taipei – Taipei Dome

Sun Mar 22 – Taipei – Taipei Dome