BMG To Move Its Berlin HQ In 2027

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG, Bertelsmann’s global music service provider, announced plans to relocate its global headquarters to Berlin’s iconic Lumina building in early 2027.

The new headquarters will be situated at Friedrichstrasse 76-78, just two blocks from BMG’s current Berlin offices, and will see BMG take up the top floors of the Lumina building.

Known for its distinctive architecture, the building features a glass roof, creating an open atmosphere filled with natural light. Currently undergoing a major renovation by Tishman Speyer, the new Lumina building’s amenities will include a large rooftop featuring a garden area and panoramic views of Friedrichstrasse, a spacious bicycle garage with changing facilities, and dedicated event spaces.

“Moving our headquarters to Lumina marks a significant milestone for BMG. This iconic Berlin building provides a prestigious, next-generation workspace that truly reflects our ways of working as a global music company with a strong commitment to Berlin. Lumina will foster an environment where our employees can thrive, boosting creativity and collaboration,” stated BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

“We warmly welcome BMG to Lumina. This project exemplifies our commitment to creating dynamic ecosystems that offer thoughtful retail along with modern, sustainable, and well-curated workspaces in prime, well-connected locations—environments that also attract top talent,” added Florian Reiff, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer.

Construction of Lumina is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, ahead of BMG’s move.