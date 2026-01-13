BTS Announce Long-Awaited Massive 70+ Date World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pop Royalty BTS announce their long-awaited return to the global stage with their world tour spanning 2026-2027. Set to be the biggest global K-pop tour of all time, and the largest of their career to date, the run will span 34 regions and 79 shows, featuring first-ever performances in several cities and marking a historic new chapter for the group and their global fanbase, ARMY.

The highly anticipated 70+ date tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off Thursday, April 9, with BTS performing for three nights together in Goyang, South Korea before heading to Japan. From there, the tour moves to North America where the group will perform in Tampa, FL for the first time on April 25 and 26, launching the run with back-to-back nights at Raymond James Stadium before continuing across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour features multi-night stadium stops in all cities including Mexico City, Las Vegas, London, Paris, East Rutherford, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

This fall, BTS will then bring their tour to Latin America and Asia, with stops planned in Bogotá, São Paulo, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, and more — including first-ever performances in Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Kaohsiung. The group will then return to Australia early next year for a run of shows across Melbourne and Sydney. Venue details and ticket information for the Latin America, Asia, and Australia dates will be shared at a later date.

Notably, the tour will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design. The immersive setup places the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue.

These shows mark BTS’ first headline performances as a group since their celebrated 2021–2022 ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ tour, which spanned 12 shows across Seoul, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. As one of the first K-pop groups to achieve true global crossover success and shatter attendance and gross records worldwide, BTS continue to redefine what’s possible for the genre with this massive stadium tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 22 via ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE with select dates on presale Friday, January 23. Remaining tickets will be available via general on-sale beginning Saturday, January 24 at LiveNation.com. Presale and on-sale times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders (US or GLOBAL) must register for the Presale on Weverse by January 18 at 3:00 PM PT in order for their membership to be verified. Presale access varies by membership type.

Only ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders who register in advance will be eligible to join the queue and access the presale. When prompted, a 9-digit ARMY MEMBERSHIP number (starting with BA) must be entered to unlock access to tickets.

• For shows in the US, Canada, and Mexico, either a US or GLOBAL membership number may be used (if both are held, the US membership number should be used).

• For shows in the UK and Europe, a GLOBAL membership number must be used.

US Membership or Global Membership holders may register for up to three cities in North America. Registration is limited to three North America cities per Weverse ID (email address), regardless of whether that email is linked to both a US and Global Membership. Only one email address may be used per person.

BTS World Tour 2026 – 2027

Thu Apr 9 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium

Sat Apr 11 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium

Sun Apr 12 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium

Fri Apr 17 — Tokyo — Tokyo Dome

Sat Apr 18 — Tokyo — Tokyo Dome

Sat Apr 25 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Sun Apr 26 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Sat May 2 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun May 3 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium

Thu May 7 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 9 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun May 10 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 16 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium

Sun May 17 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium

Sat May 23 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Sun May 24 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Wed May 27 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Fri Jun 12 — Busan — Busan Asiad Stadium

Sat Jun 13 — Busan — Busan Asiad Stadium

Fri Jun 26 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Jun 27 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Wed Jul 1 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium

Thu Jul 2 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium

Mon Jul 6 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue Jul 7 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Jul 11 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena

Sun Jul 12 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena

Fri Jul 17 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sat Jul 18 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sat Aug 1 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 2 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Wed Aug 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Thu Aug 6 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Mon Aug 10 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

Tue Aug 11 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

Sat Aug 15 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sun Aug 16 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sun Aug 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Thu Aug 27 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Fri Aug 28 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Tue Sep 1 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sat Sep 5 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sun Sep 6— Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Bogota, CL*

Sat Oct 3 — Bogota, CL*

Fri Oct 9 — Lima, PE*

Sat Oct 10 — Lima, PE*

Fri Oct 16 — Santiago, CL*

Sat Oct 17 — Santiago, CL*

Fri Oct 23 — Buenos Aires, AR*

Sat Oct 24 — Buenos Aires, AR*

Wed Oct 28 — São Paulo, BR*

Fri Oct 30 — São Paulo, BR*

Sat Oct 31 — São Paulo, BR*

Thu Nov 19 — Kaohsiung*

Sat Nov 21 — Kaohsiung*

Sun Nov 22 — Kaohsiung*

Thu Dec 03 — Bangkok*

Sat Dec 05 — Bangkok*

Sun Dec 06 — Bangkok*

Sat Dec 12 — Kuala Lumpur*

Sun Dec 13 — Kuala Lumpur*

Thu Dec 17 — Singapore*

Sat Dec 19 — Singapore*

Sun Dec 20 — Singapore*

Tue Dec 22 — Singapore*

Sat Dec 26 — Jakarta*

Sun Dec 27 — Jakarta*

Fri Feb 12 — Melbourne, AU*

Sat Feb 13 — Melbourne, AU*

Sat Feb 20 — Sydney, AU*

Sun Feb 21 — Sydney, AU*

Thu Mar 04 — Hong Kong*

Sat Mar 06 — Hong Kong*

Sun Mar 07 — Hong Kong*

Sat Mar 13 — Manila*

Sun Mar 14 — Manila*