Dan Lancaster Signs With Peermusic

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Peermusic announced it as signed songwriter/producer and recording artist Dan Lancaster to a go-forward worldwide publishing deal.

Based in the UK, Lancaster is a Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter known for collaborations with some of the biggest names in modern pop, rock, and alternative music.

His credits include high profile bands such as Muse, Bring Me the Horizon, Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, One OK Rock, Three Days Grace and The Warning, among many others.

“Dan’s significant influence on alternative rock, both in the U.K. and internationally, is undeniable, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the Peermusic family. We’re looking forward to all the great things that we can accomplish together,” stated Ralph W. Peer.

“From my first meeting with Harry and Dylan [Dylan Myerscough-Harris, Senior A&R Manager, Peermusic], to meeting Ralph and the wider Peermusic team, I felt their passion and ambition really aligned with mine and I’m excited to be working with them on the next chapter of my career,” Lancaster added.