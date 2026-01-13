Fifth Circuit Rules Copyright Termination Reclaims Global Music Rights

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued a landmark ruling that an artist’s statutory termination right under the U.S. Copyright Act can reclaim music rights worldwide, not solely within the United States.

In Vetter v. Resnik (No. 25-30108), decided January 12, 2026, the court affirmed that a valid termination under Section 304(c) of the Copyright Act extinguishes a prior worldwide grant of rights, returning global ownership to the author.

The case centers on the 1962 composition “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love),” written by Cyril Vetter and Donald Smith. In 1963, the songwriters assigned 100 percent of their copyright interests to Windsong Music Publishers for one dollar. The agreement granted Windsong exclusive rights “throughout the world” for the full term of the copyright, including renewal periods.

After Smith’s death in 1972, ownership of the song evolved. By the mid-1990s, Vetter’s half of the renewal rights remained with Windsong and its successor, Resnik Music Group, while Smith’s heirs held the remaining half. Vetter later acquired the heirs’ interest, leaving Resnik with a 25 percent stake.

In 2019, Vetter served a notice of termination under Section 304(c), which allows authors to cancel prior grants of copyright after a statutory period. The dispute escalated in 2022 when ABC sought a license for worldwide digital broadcasts of the song. Vetter asserted full global ownership following termination, while Resnik claimed it retained 25 percent of the rights outside the United States.

Resnik argued that termination under U.S. law affects only rights arising under U.S. copyright law and does not impact foreign copyrights created under other legal regimes. Vetter countered that the termination nullified the original grant itself, which was executed under U.S. law and explicitly covered worldwide rights.

The Fifth Circuit agreed with Vetter. The court held that the statutory language limiting termination to rights that “arise under this title” refers to the copyright grant, not geographic territory. Because the original agreement was a worldwide grant made pursuant to U.S. law, termination applied to the entire grant.

The court also cited congressional intent behind termination rights, noting that the provision was designed to protect authors from unremunerative transfers made early in their careers. Limiting termination to domestic rights, the court said, would undermine that purpose. Amicus briefs submitted by artist advocacy groups further argued that global reversion of rights is consistent with longstanding music industry practice.

By affirming the district court’s judgment, the Fifth Circuit confirmed that Vetter and his company hold sole ownership of the song worldwide. The decision is expected to have broader implications for artists seeking to reclaim global rights to their catalogs through statutory termination.