Merlin Announces Its New Board Of Directors

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the digital music licensing partner for the indie sector announced its new Board of Directors.
Drawn from the independent music sector across Merlin’s new board spans 12 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania.
Beggars Group and Merlin founder Martin Mills will continue to serve as a Director of Merlin Network, the organization’s parent entity. He serves alongside Darius Van Arman, who continues as Merlin Chairperson, and Merlin CEO Charlie Lexton.
Newly Elected Board Members:
Bugwu Aneto-Okeke – Measurable Accurate Digital Solutions (Nigeria)
Charles Caldas – Exceleration (Portugal)
Manami Ogawa – STARBASE (Japan)
Rachel Buswell – Domino (UK)
Sascha Lazimbat – Zebralution (Germany)
In addition to these elected members, Merlin has appointed Dan Waite (Better Noise, UK) and Verónica Rojas (Casete, Mexico) as Board Observers.
Re-elected and Continuing Board Members:
Carlos Mills – Mills Records (Brazil)
Chris Maund – Mushroom (Australia)
Darius Van Arman – Secretly Group (US)
Golda Bitterli – Revelator (Israel)
Justin West – Secret City Records (Canada)
Louis Posen – Hopeless Records (US)
Marie Clausen – Ninja Tune (US)
Megan Jasper – Sub Pop (US)
Pascal Bittard – IDOL (France)
Tom Deakin – AudioSalad (UK)
“We are delighted to welcome our new Board members, each of whom brings a unique and high-value perspective to Merlin,” said Charlie Lexton, CEO of Merlin. “Merlin’s dedication to delivering unique benefits and best-in-class deals is at the heart of our mission. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, our Board’s diverse experience across markets and business models is an invaluable resource in ensuring we continue to deliver premium value to our members around the world.”
Outgoing board members include Eniko Gallasz (WMMusicDistribution), Fer Isella (limbo music), Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus), Jennifer Newman Sharpe (Exceleration), Michael Ugwu (Freeme Digital), and Simon Wheeler (Beggars).
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Jan
23
2026
|
A&R Music Bar / A&R Bar / A and R Music Bar / A and R Bar
|
Feb
24
2026
|
Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
|
Feb
27
2026
|
Phil Long Music Hall
|
Mar
08
2026
|
A&R Music Bar / A&R Bar / A and R Music Bar / A and R Bar
|
Mar
13
2026
|
Phil Long Music Hall
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
363TOTAL THIS YEAR
104TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
33 & West
Danny Polishchuk - JJ Cassiere (Stand Up)
Her Last Sight - JJ Cassiere & Jim Sennett (Worldwide)
Josh Tatofi - Russell Brantley & JJ Cassiere (Worldwide)
Lower Definition - JJ Cassiere (Worldwide)
-
Anniversary Group
Grails - Michael LoJudice (North America & Asia)
-
Atomic Music Group
Creepy Nuts - John Pantle
Depresion Sonora - John Pantle
La Santa Cecilia - John Pantle
Mariachi El Bronx - John Pantle
Stardew Valley Symphony - John Pantle
-
Clockwork Artist
Ben Prophet - Jack Sweetbaum
TUFF TRAX - Jack Sweetbaum
-
Shelter Music
trxvis - Travis Wade
-
Electric Feel Publishing
-
Inverted Music
-
peermusic
-
Sea Gayle Music Publishing
-
Altantic Records
-
Anotherland
-
broke
-
Flatspot Records
-
Independent
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago