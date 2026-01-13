Merlin Announces Its New Board Of Directors

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the digital music licensing partner for the indie sector announced its new Board of Directors.

Drawn from the independent music sector across Merlin’s new board spans 12 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania.

Beggars Group and Merlin founder Martin Mills will continue to serve as a Director of Merlin Network, the organization’s parent entity. He serves alongside Darius Van Arman, who continues as Merlin Chairperson, and Merlin CEO Charlie Lexton.

Newly Elected Board Members:

Bugwu Aneto-Okeke – Measurable Accurate Digital Solutions (Nigeria)

Charles Caldas – Exceleration (Portugal)

Manami Ogawa – STARBASE (Japan)

Rachel Buswell – Domino (UK)

Sascha Lazimbat – Zebralution (Germany)

In addition to these elected members, Merlin has appointed Dan Waite (Better Noise, UK) and Verónica Rojas (Casete, Mexico) as Board Observers.

Re-elected and Continuing Board Members:

Carlos Mills – Mills Records (Brazil)

Chris Maund – Mushroom (Australia)

Darius Van Arman – Secretly Group (US)

Golda Bitterli – Revelator (Israel)

Justin West – Secret City Records (Canada)

Louis Posen – Hopeless Records (US)

Marie Clausen – Ninja Tune (US)

Megan Jasper – Sub Pop (US)

Pascal Bittard – IDOL (France)

Tom Deakin – AudioSalad (UK)

“We are delighted to welcome our new Board members, each of whom brings a unique and high-value perspective to Merlin,” said Charlie Lexton, CEO of Merlin. “Merlin’s dedication to delivering unique benefits and best-in-class deals is at the heart of our mission. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, our Board’s diverse experience across markets and business models is an invaluable resource in ensuring we continue to deliver premium value to our members around the world.”

Outgoing board members include Eniko Gallasz (WMMusicDistribution), Fer Isella (limbo music), Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus), Jennifer Newman Sharpe (Exceleration), Michael Ugwu (Freeme Digital), and Simon Wheeler (Beggars).