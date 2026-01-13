Sony Music Publishing Nashville Acquires Big Yellow Dog Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing Nashville announced it has acquired the noted independent publishing and artist development company Big Yellow Dog Music (BYD), effective immediately.

The deal includes Big Yellow Dog’s catalog of songs, which will be administered by Sony Music Publishing, who will provide a range of publishing services for BYD’s songwriting roster.

Founded in 1998 by Kerry O’Neil and Carla Wallace and based in Nashville, Big Yellow Dog Music’s catalog includes songs such as Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” “Dear Future Husband,” “No” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” and Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” “My Church,” “80’s Mercedes” and “I Could Use A Love Song.”

The catalog also includes music from Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves, as well as hits by Chris Stapleton, Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges, MUNA, The Black Keys, Aminé, Leon Thomas, and more.

“These last 26 years have been a once in a lifetime journey full of amazing songs, including some worldwide hits. Now it’s time for a new chapter and Carla and I are so pleased to have our friends at Sony carry the torch from here. We know our writers and their great catalog are in sure hands. Thank you to Jon, Rusty, Cam and Brian. Most of all, I want to thank Carla for her unique and bold creative leadership over all these years,” stated BYD co-founder Kerry O’Neil.

“Big Yellow Dog has been a Music Row institution for more than a quarter century. Carla and Kerry are two of the most respected publishers in this business, and they have set the bar for independent success in Nashville and beyond. Their catalog contains some of the most performed songs over the past two decades – songs that haven’t just been hits but have defined careers. It’s an honor to represent this amazing collection of songs and to continue Big Yellow Dog’s legacy with future cuts coming from the catalog and new music from their standout roster,” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.