Trevor Noah To Host The Grammys For A Sixth And Final Time In 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition of the awards gala will be the sixth that Noah has hosted and will be the final time he serves as the master of ceremonies for the broadcast.

Along with his on-camera hosting duties, the Recording Academy announced that Noah has also been named as an Executive Producer for the show as well.

Noah, who has been nominated for four Grammys of his own, is vying this year in the best best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for the children’s tale “Into The Uncut Grass.”

Along with his hosting roles, Noah is best known to fans as the former host of the Daily Show, overseeing the late night comedy vehicle following the departure of longtime host Jon Stewart.