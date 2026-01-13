With An Expanded Format, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Sees A Ratings Bump For 2025

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dick Clark Productions, producers of the annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast, announced that the 2025 edition of the annual celebration reached more than 46 million total viewers.

The viewership numbers reflect the fact that she show was the #1 television program in the U.S. for the night with more than 30 million viewers remaining tuned in when the clock hit midnight on the East Coast.

For the 11:30pm-12:30am hour alone, the show averaged almost 20 Million Total Viewers, toping rivals such as CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” and CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”

iHeart Media’s live audio nationwide broadcast of the New Year’s Eve countdown also reached 2 Million listeners P6+ across nearly 150 iHeartRadio stations on Wednesday night — a +9% increase from last year’s event.

The post-ball drop ‘late-night’ part of the show was also a hit with fans this year. Moved up by 30 minutes from previous years, viewership nearly doubled year-over-year in both Total Viewers 8.5 million vs. 4.45 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.31 vs. 1.23 rating), hitting eight-year highs in both measures – since 12/31/17.

For 2025, the 8-Hour broadcast Featured 42 Performers, 4 Live Countdowns, Nearly 100 Songs, and was the longest broadcast in the show’s 50-year history. Performers for 2025 included: Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, T-Pain, Megan Moroney, Tinashe, Teddy Swims, Dasha, Laufey, Ernest, Hardy, Kesha, Natasha Bedingfield, Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Luis Fonsi, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, TLC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Blake Shelton.