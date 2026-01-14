Madison Beer Announces The Locket Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter, and producer Madison Beer has revealed plans for a major headlining tour, with performances set for Europe, the UK, and North America in 2026.

Beer’s Locket Tour kicks off at the TAURON Arena Kraków in Poland on May 11, with dates scheduled across Europe and the UK throughout the month before concluding the European leg at Co-op Live in Manchester on May 31.

The North American leg begins June 8 at the Moody Center in Austin. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 13, with additional stops in major markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Boston.

Madison is touring in support of her upcoming studio album, Locket, which is set for release via Epic Records on January 16. The album features the successful singles “yes baby” and “bittersweet,” which have already become breakout tracks for the star.

Isabel LaRosa, thủy, and Lulu Simon will provide support on select dates.

Madison Beer: The Locket Tour 2026 Dates

Europe & UK

Mon May 11 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków +*

Wed May 13 – Vienna, AT – Marx Halle +*

Thu May 14 – Munich, DE – Zenith +*

Fri May 15 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle +*

Sun May 17 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle Hamburg +*

Tue May 19 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle +*

Thu May 21 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome +*

Fri May 22 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena +*

Sun May 24 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre +*

Tue May 26 – Barcelona, ES – Sant Jordi Club +*

Thu May 28 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena +*

Sat May 30 – London, UK – The O2 +*

Sun May 31 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live +*

North America

Mon Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ^*

Tue Jun 9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^*

Sat Jun 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas ^*

Mon Jun 15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^*

Tue Jun 16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^*

Sat Jun 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^*

Sun Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^*

Tue Jun 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^*

Wed Jun 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^*

Mon Jun 29 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^*

Wed Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^*

Thu Jul 02 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live ^*

Sun Jul 05 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^*

Mon Jul 06 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^*

Tue Jul 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^*

Thu Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre ^*

Fri Jul 10 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum ^*

Sun Jul 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

Mon Jul 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^*

Support Legend: + With Isabel LaRosa | ^ With thủy | * With Lulu Simon