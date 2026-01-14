Andrea Bocelli To Perform At The Opening Ceremony Of The 2026 Olympic Winter Games In Milan

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli has been announced as a headline performer for the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on February 6, 2026.

The performance marks Bocelli’s return to the Olympic stage exactly 20 years after his memorable appearance at the Closing Ceremony of the Torino 2006 Winter Games.

The ceremony will take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium and will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes and world-class entertainment. The three-hour spectacle serves as the official kickoff to the Games and is centered around the theme of “Armonia” (Harmony).

Bocelli joins an elite lineup of previously announced performers, including American pop icon Mariah Carey and Italian superstar Laura Pausini. The event will also feature appearances by actors Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) and Matilde De Angelis.