Clio Music Awards 2026 Winners Announced

(Hypebot) — Clio Music has named its 2026 winners. The awards recognize creative excellence in music marketing, brand/artist collaborations, and the use of music in advertising, film and trailers.

Clio Music is part of the annual Clio Awards that recognize creative excellence and innovation in advertising, communication and design judged by global ad professionals.

In addition to Clio Music, the Clios recognize marketing in specific industries including Clio Cannabis, Clio Entertainment, Clio Fashion & Beauty, Clio Health, and Clio Sports. One work in each media type may be awarded the Grand Clio, the highest honor.

The 2026 Clio Music Awards will be hosted by Finesse Mitchell on January 29 during Grammy Week at The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Tickets are on on sale now.

Presented on stage that night will be Grand Clio winners, Label, Publisher, Agency, and Brand Of The Year, and special honorees Ryan Tedder and UMG executive Michele Anthony.

Here are the Gold Clio Music Gold winners in the three main categories.

There are no minimum or maximum number of trophies that the jury can award in any medium or trophy strata. Every submission is evaluated on its creative merits through a series of democratic judging rounds.

Music Marketing

“Entry Title” – Medium – Entrant Company / Brand or Artist

“Tracking Bad Bunny” – Creative Effectiveness – DDB Latina Puerto Rico / Bad Bunny

“Who Is The Sky – Deluxe LP” – Design – Matador Records / David Byrne

“CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” – Design – Silent House Studios / Tyler, The Creator

“LOST CORNER AR LIVE” – Design SIX INC. / Kenshi Yonezu

“Faces to Forget” – Design – AKQA / Coala Music

“Phish – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV 2024” – Gig Posters – Lewy Jones Design / Phish

“Chris Stapleton / Salt Lake City, UT” – Gig Posters – ZOCA / Chris Stapleton

‘Posters Inspired by May ’68 for Jack White’s Shows in Paris” – Gig Posters – Little room agency / Jack White

“Jack White Palm Sunday” – Gig Posters – Matthew Jacobson’s Magic Paper / Jack White

“Liam Gallagher at the Royal Albert Hall” – Gig Posters – Max Loeffler Illustration / Teenage Cancer Trust

“Love (Official Video)” – Design Craft – OK Go / OK Go

“Legal Tracks” – Design Craft – BETC HAVAS / KondZilla + Kwai

“Branding by Stereo” – Design Craft – Design by Disruption (DXD) / Canja Audio Culture

“Tracking Bad Bunny” – Digital/Mobile, AI & Emerging Technologies – DDB Latina Puerto Rico / Bad Bunny

“Tracking Bad Bunny” – Experience/Activation – DDB Latina Puerto Rico / Bad Bunny

“Stream Vendor” – Experience/Activation – DDB Latina Puerto Rico / Bad Bunny

LOST CORNER AR LIVE” – Experience/Activation – SIX INC. / Kenshi Yonezu

“From Fan to Featured” – Experience/Activation – McCann XBC / Mastercard

“All In For Macario” – Experience/Activation – LePub Mexico City / Tecate

“Tracking Bad Bunny” – Fan Engagement – DDB Latina Puerto Rico / Bad Bunny

“Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ Alt Endings” – Fan Engagement – YouTube / YouTube

“Mustard x Mustard” – Integrated Campaign – Cashmere Agency x The Kitchen North America / Kraft Heinz

“Even In Arcadia” – Integrated Campaign – RCA Records / Sleep Token

“Chromakopia” – Integrated Campaign – Happy Place / Tyler, The Creator

“Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí”- Live Music – STURDY. / Bad Bunny

“Love (Official Video)” – Music Film & Video – OK Go & 1stAveMachine / OK Go

“EBEM” – Music Film & Video – MATHEMATIC / YAME

“Balloonerism” – Music Film & Video – Hornet / Mac Miller

“Luther” – Music Film & Video – Fela / Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Denial Is A river” – Music Film & Video – LOTUMN / Doechii

“So Be It” – Music Film & Video Craft – SOFTSPOT* / Clipse

“Abracadabra” – Music Film & Video Craft – Modern Post / Lady Gaga

“Squabble Up” – Music Film & Video Craft – PRETTYBIRD / Kendrick Lamar

“Balloonerism” – Music Film & Video Craft – Hornet / Mac Miller

“So Be It” – Music Film & Video Craft – SOFTSPOT* / Clipse

“Papota” – Music Film & Video Craft – Rebolucion / Ca7riel&Paco

“Love (Official Video)” – Music Film & Video Craft – OK Go / OK Go

“Tracking Bad Bunny” – Music Marketing Innovation – DDB Latina Puerto Rico / Bad Bunny

“All In For Macario” – Public Relations – LePub Mexico City / Tecate

“All In For Macario” – Social Media – LePub Mexico City / Tecate

Branded Content & Collaborations

“Entry Title” – Medium – Entrant Company / Brand or Artist

“Victory (NBA on Prime Theme)” – Music in Sports – Prime Video / Prime Video

“Mustard x Mustard” – Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations Cashmere x The Kitchen / Kraft Heinz

“For The Runners High” – Music in Sports – adam&eveDDB / Puma

“Sicredi’s Account Manager” – Creative Effectiveness – Jotacom / Sicredi

“Better in Denim” – Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations – Invisible Dynamics / Gap

“Barboltian” – Creative Effectiveness – Uncommon Creative Studio Stockholm / Clash Royale

‘Sessions without borders” – Experience/Activation – ENJIN TOKYO DeNA

“From Fan to Featured” – Experience/Activation – McCann XBC Mastercard

“A World of Hope” – Experience/Activation – Flytevu / Humane World for Animals

Use of Music in Advertising, Film, TV, Games, Trailers, Teasers, & Sonic Branding

“Entry Title” – Medium – Entrant Company / Brand or Artist

“Reproductive Refrain” – Use of Music Craft – duotone audio group / Forward Midwifery

“The Tiger” – Use of Music Craft – Squeak E. Clean Studios / Gucci

“For The Runners High” – Use of Music Craft – adam&eveDDB / Puma

“No Project Without Drama” – Use of Music Craft – SUPREME MUSIC / HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

“This Is Not A Drill” – Use of Music Craft – T&P / Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

“Crafting The One” – Use of Music Craft – The Elements Music / General Motors

“Stop The Iron Pipeline” – Use of Music Craft – The Music Playground / LifeBridge Health

“Chicago Kinfolk: The Juke Joint Blue” – Use of Music Craft – Terry Blade Music / Chicago Blues History

“Strangers” – Use of Music in Advertising – Leo Middle East / King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

“No Project Without Drama” – Use of Music in Advertising – SUPREME MUSIC – HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

“This Is Not A Drill” – Use of Music in Advertising – T&P – Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

“Mustard x Mustard” – Use of Music in Advertising – Cashmere Agency x The Kitchen North America / Kraft Heinz

“Karaoke” – Use of Music in Advertising – Opinionated / Panda Express

“Mike chez RONA” – Use of Music in Advertising – Circonflex / RONA

“ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER: “RISE & SHINE” – Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers – TEMPEST Original Music & Sound / Warner Bros. Pictures

“28 Years Later – Boots” – Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers – Buddha Jones / 28 Years Later

“‘Everything is romantic’ for Wuthering Heights” – Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers – Seeking Blue Records Inc. / Warner Bros. Pictures

“Crafting the One” – Use of Music Innovation – The Elements Music / General Motors

“SO-SO SPINS TOKYO” – Use of Music Innovation – VML & Ogilvy Japan / COCO Gallery BOSS – Roland Corporation

A full winners gallery (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Shortlist) is here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists