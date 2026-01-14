CMA CEO Sarah Trahern Announces Plans To Retire

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sarah Trahern, the longtime Chief Executive Officer of the Country Music Association, has announced her plans to retire from her leadership role at the end of 2026.

Trahern was named CEO of the CMA in 2014 and has since championed the organization’s mission to raise the profile of country music both in the U.S. and abroad. During her tenure, she helped shepherd the association’s flagship television properties—including the CMA Awards, “CMA Fest,” and “CMA Country Christmas”—while guiding the organization through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trahern has also prioritized the CMA’s philanthropic efforts, notably through the CMA Foundation, where she serves as President. Under her leadership, the Foundation has invested more than $30 million to date in research-informed programs that expand music education access and support teachers nationwide.

Before joining the CMA, Trahern held senior roles at C-SPAN and The Nashville Network (TNN) and later served as General Manager of Great American Country (GAC).

“Leading the Country Music Association has been the privilege of my career,” says Trahern. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together in service of this industry and its people, and deeply grateful for the community that makes Country Music what it is. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire and embrace this next chapter of life—one that allows me to remain connected to this industry in ways that continue to inspire me, while also creating space for the people and moments that matter most, including time with my husband, Wayne, getting outdoors, and simple nights at home with our dog, Riley.”

With Trahern’s departure on the horizon, the CMA Board has formed a search committee and retained the independent executive search firm Buffkin / Baker to identify a successor.

“While we will deeply miss Sarah’s leadership, we are excited to carry forward the legacy she has established,” says Jay Williams, Co-Head and Partner at WME and CMA Board Chairman. “Sarah leaves behind an indelible mark on both the Country Music Association and the broader industry. Her influence has shaped not only the CMA but the future of Country Music itself.”