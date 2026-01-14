Grammy-Nominated Musician John Forté, Known for ‘The Score’ and ‘Poly Sci,’ Dead at 50

MARTHA’s VINEYARD, Mass. (CelebrityAccess) — John Forté, the Grammy-nominated musician best known for his work with The Fugees and Refugee Camp All-Stars, died on Monday at his home in Martha’s Vineyard. He was 50.

In a statement provided to NBC News, law enforcement officials said there was no sign of foul play or an apparent cause of death. The incident is currently being investigated by the Massachusetts State Medical Examiner’s Office.

A native of New York City, Forté first rose to prominence after producing multiple tracks on The Fugees’ Grammy-winning 1996 album, The Score. He subsequently toured with the group before collaborating extensively with Wyclef Jean.

He launched a solo career with the release of his debut album, Poly Sci, in 1998. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the album—which featured contributions from artists such as Fat Joe—did not find widespread commercial success at the time.

In 2000, Forté was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance after being arrested with cocaine valued at more than $1.4 million at Newark International Airport. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison; however, his sentence was later commuted by President George W. Bush, and he was released in 2008.

Following his release, he continued to write, produce, and tour. This included a nine-week run in Russia in 2011 with a band featuring bassist Brian Satz, percussionist Ryan Vaughn, and keyboardist Patrick Firth. His final album, Vessels, Angels & Ancestors, was released in 2021.