Hannah Poferl Named Chief Data Officer At UMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the appointment of Hannah Poferl as its Chief Data Officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, Poferl will oversee UMG’s data and analytics strategy and functions globally, including audience development and engagement, including the use of data and AI technologies. She will be based in Santa Monica and report to UMG’s Chief Operating Officer, Boyd Muir.

She joins UMG after more than a decade at the New York Times, where she held multiple roles, including most recently as the news organization’s first-ever Chief Data Officer since 2021, as well as Head of Audience & Assistant Managing Editor, among other positions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to the UMG team. Her exceptional reputation and track record of strategically utilizing data, analytics and AI technology to grow, connect and engage audiences with creativity and culture, mirrors our own vision for transforming the ways artists and labels can connect with fans. Her unique insight and deep understanding of both the creative and commercial aspects of the creative sector, dovetail perfectly with our own ambitions to accelerate the role data and technology play in our driving our superfan initiatives, direct to consumer platforms and UMG’s business globally,” stated Boyd Muir.

“I’m excited to join UMG because of its clear focus on using data and technology in service of artists and artistry at a time when data and technology are playing an increasingly important role. The organization’s ambitious and thoughtful approach to innovation, including A.I., reflects a clarity of purpose and a respect for creativity that I value deeply. Storytelling has been central to my career, and music is one of the most powerful storytelling mediums that exists — making this an especially meaningful place to do this work,” Poferl added.