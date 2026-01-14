Live Music Society Kicks Off 2026 With A Full Slate Of Programming

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Music Society (LMS), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting small venues and listening rooms, has announced its programming lineup for early 2026.

The schedule kicks off at the 30A Songwriters Festival, taking place from January 16–19, 2026, across 30 music venues along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Live Music Society will host dedicated stages at the Havana Beach Bar & Grill at The Pearl Hotel in Santa Rosa Beach, featuring performances by Rhett Miller, Susan Werner, James McMurtry, Kim Richey, and more.

LMS will then make its return to Folk Alliance International in New Orleans. From January 23–24, the organization will host a showcase stage at Napoleon B featuring an eclectic roster: Hip Horns Brass Collective, Luke Winslow King, Marcus Trummer, Liz Barnes, Casii Stephan, Chuck Prophet, Las Guaracheras, Dustin Gaspard, Morganway, Ramy Essam, Angélique Francis, and The Rebel Eves.

In addition to the live performances, LMS will host a panel discussion exploring new models for supporting developing talent. Moderated by Tom DeGeorge (Crowbar/D-Tour), the panel will feature Farayi Malek, Wes Chalfant, Jenna Fournier, and Cindy Barber.

Rounding out the winter schedule, LMS will convene venue leaders from across the country for the second Music in Action Summit from February 17–19. The summit will feature tours of Boulder-based LMS grantee venues eTown Hall and Roots Music Project. Confirmed speakers include Nick Forster (eTown Hall), Dave Kennedy (Roots Music Project), Ali Blair (Rebel Rebel), Olive Scibelli (Drkmttr), Mehmet Dede (Drom), and Rachel Hunt (B-Side Lounge).