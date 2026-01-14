Metallica Reportedly In Advanced Talks For A Residency At Sphere In 2027

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary rock band Metallica is reportedly in the late stages of negotiations for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, according to a report in the British tabloid The Sun.

According to the publication, a source stated that the band has been working to finalize a deal to appear at the high-tech arena in 2027.

“They have been to see the bosses and met all the tech team to talk through and plan out a show in principle,” the source told The Sun. “The contracts are still to be signed, but we were told they are 90 percent there. Metallica will bring a different feel to a show there, and there is a lot of excitement from bosses at Sphere about what this could look like.”

A representative for Sphere Entertainment declined to comment on the potential deal, telling CelebrityAccess: “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”