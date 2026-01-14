Multiple Festivals Canceled After Muse Drops Off The Lineup At The Last Minute

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The English rock band Muse has announced the cancellation of multiple international shows, citing “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.”

In an official statement, the band said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shows. This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly. We’re truly sorry to everyone who purchased tickets and appreciate your understanding. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. We hope to be back with you again very soon.”

The cancellations affect several major appearances, including the band’s performance at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (previously scheduled for February 4); the Calabash South Africa festivals at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg (February 7) and DHL Stadium in Cape Town (February 11); and the Bandland Festival in Bengaluru, India (February 14–15).

Following the band’s withdrawal, organizers for both Calabash South Africa and Bandland announced that the festivals have been canceled entirely.

In their own statement, Calabash organizers cited “reasons beyond everyone’s control,” noting that the complex logistics of a stadium-scale production made it impossible to secure a replacement headliner on such short notice. The festival lineup was set to include international acts A Day To Remember, Simple Plan, and Nothing But Thieves, alongside local favorites Prime Circle, Van Pletzen, and Die Heuwels Fantasties.

Organizers for India’s Bandland festival also cited the challenges of securing a new headliner in a very short window.

“With the festival just a month away and our commitment to delivering the kind of uncompromised live experience Bandland stands for, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s edition in the interest of preserving the experience we set out to deliver,” a statement shared by event organizers on social media said.

At press time, Muse is still scheduled to headline Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 2, 2026.