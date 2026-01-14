Waikato Regional Theatre Renamed BNZ Theatre in Five-Year Naming Rights Deal

HAMILTON, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand’s newest concert venue, the Waikato Regional Theatre, has announced a new naming rights partnership with the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), which will see the venue renamed BNZ Theatre.

Owned by the Waikato Regional Property Trust, the theatre features flexible configurations that allow for both seated and standing shows, with a capacity of up to 1,300 fans. The performance space is equally versatile, designed to accommodate everything from orchestral concerts and kapa haka to rock gigs, ballet, and drama.

The BNZ Theatre also offers state-of-the-art production capabilities, including a full-height fly tower for complex stage sets and integrated hearing assistance systems.

Māori soul singer TEEKS will be the first artist to perform at the BNZ Theatre, taking the stage on January 23. This will be followed by New Zealand legends Sir Dave Dobbyn (January 24–25) and Bic Runga (March 21), with the venue’s first international artist, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, performing on February 3.

The theatre will be managed by Live Nation.

Kristy Rosser, Senior Vice President and Head of Media and Sponsorship at Live Nation Australia and New Zealand, says: “BNZ’s partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the Waikato Regional Theatre, now BNZ Theatre. From January 2026, its diverse programming will help shape a dynamic cultural hub that attracts local and international performers and elevates this world-class venue.”

“We’re proud to support BNZ Theatre—Waikato’s premier new arts and entertainment venue located in the heart of Hamilton city. This partnership reflects our commitment to the Waikato and to delivering meaningful social, cultural, and economic benefits to our customers and the wider community,” added BNZ CEO Dan Huggins.