19 Entertainment Pacts With Atlantic Music Group Ahead Of American Idol’s 24th Season

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — 19 Entertainment, the Sony Pictures Television company behind the televised talent show American Idol, announced a new recording partnership with Atlantic Music Group.

The partnership will provide select artists from the show’s competitors with access to a range of artist development services, helping them to connect and build fan bases beyond the show.

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward for 19 Entertainment and Atlantic Music Group, not to mention the amazing artists who come through this program,” said Joey Arbagey, EVP of Music for 19 Entertainment. “American Idol has a legacy of helping great talent break through in a meaningful, lasting way, and we are excited to replicate that success with this upcoming season. Partnering with a company as powerful as Atlantic means the artists that America will vote for this year gain even more creative support and infrastructure to reach the wide audiences they deserve. Together, we’re building a pathway that sets these artists up for long-term success.”

“American Idol has a storied history of launching some of the most impactful superstars in music, and we’re thrilled about 19 Entertainment’s partnership with Atlantic Music Group for this next chapter. Atlantic’s incredible roster, creative vision, and commitment to artist development make it the perfect home to launch the next generation of Idols. Together, we’re excited to discover, elevate, and launch a true superstar,” Megan Michaels Wolflick, EP and Showrunner.

Now in its 24th season overall (its 8th on ABC), American Idol newest competition will kick off on January 26th. Hosted by Emmy winner Ryan Seacrest, American Idol features a panel of judges that includes country stars Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood along with the noted vocalist Lionel Richie.