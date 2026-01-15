BMG Launches Sync+, An Integrated Sync And Production Music Division

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the launch of Sync+, a new global service that combines Commercial Sync, Production Music, and Media Services into a single, integrated brand.

For artists, songwriters, and composers, BMG’s Sync+ provides aster pitching, broader placement opportunities, while leveraging BMG’s global teams, shared systems, and marketing resources to deliver collaborative outcomes.

“With SYNC+, we’ve built a truly unified, tech-enabled platform for music in media where creative collaboration, data insights, and rights expertise all work together. By giving brands, filmmakers, and creators one unified gateway to BMG’s full global repertoire and services, we’re making it easier than ever to find the right music, while opening new opportunities for our artists and songwriters around the world,” stated Johannes von Schwarzkopf, BMG CSO.

The platform also provides an integrated range of additional capabilities, including consultancy, talent partnerships, sonic branding, and original compositions.

The launch of BMG Sync+ comes as part of BMG’s bid to expand its music-for-media business.