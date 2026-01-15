BS&E Announces Plans For A Premium Hospitality Upgrade At The Barclays Center

An artist rendering of the new VIP club at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) has announced plans for a major renovation of the event-level premium hospitality space at Barclays Center.

The upgrades to the membership club are part of phase three of BSE’s ongoing, multi-year $140 million modernization of the arena, aiming to raise the bar for fan experiences at the venue.

The updates for the 9,000-square-foot club draw inspiration from Brooklyn’s trendy DUMBO neighborhood, combining industrial accents with modern style. The space, which can accommodate up to 360 guests, will feature a 94-foot LED board stretching the full length of the club, along with premium amenities such as a coat check, gender-neutral facilities, and new seating and social areas.

The club will also provide elevated food and beverage services, including carving stations, sushi, kosher offerings, and upgraded versions of arena fare.

Renovation work will be led by architects at Populous with construction management by Shawmut Design and Construction. The project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the Brooklyn Nets’ 2026–27 season.