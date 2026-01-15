Comedian Mae Martin Will Host The 55th Annual Juno Awards

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has revealed that comedian, actor, singer-songwriter, podcast host, and writer Mae Martin will serve as the host of the 55th annual JUNO Awards.

“I’m unbelievably honored to be hosting the JUNOS this year—Canada’s biggest night in music! No pressure, just decades of iconic artists,” Martin said. “The JUNOS have always been about celebrating artists who are bold, genre-defying, and unafraid to be a little weird, so I’ll try to embody those qualities as your host. Getting to celebrate Canadian artists on this scale feels thrilling and a little surreal. Thanks to the JUNOS for trusting me with this!”

CARAS also announced the recipients of the 2026 special awards. The Canadian band Billy Talent will be recognized with the Humanitarian Award, honoring their long-standing commitment to philanthropy and community impact. Additionally, the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award presented by Slaight Music, recognizing the contributions of Canadian music industry leaders, will be presented to Sandy Pandya, Vinny Cinquemani, and the late Alexander Mair.

The first round of performers for the 55th annual JUNO Awards includes: Amelia Maxwell, Ammoye, Bells Larsen, Billianne, Burs, Cam Kahin, Carrie Clark, Computer, cootie catcher, Dumb Crush, Ebril, Falls for the Elderly, Feura, GRAE, Ivy Gardens, JayWood, Jordan Astra, Kali Horse, Katie Tupper, Lindsay Schoolcraft, LU KALA, Mattie Leon, Myst Milano, Nicolette & The Nobodies, poolblood, Puma June, Rachel Bobbitt, Ralph Nyoni, Shawnee Kish, Silverstein, Sister Ray, Status/Non-Status, Superstar Crush, Tedy, and Ten Minute Detour.

Scheduled for March 29 at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, the JUNO Awards celebrate the achievements of Canadian recording artists and the national music industry.