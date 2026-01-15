Danny Wimmer Presents Announces The Return Of The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival for 2026.

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Independent promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the return of the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival for 2026.

Set for July 17–19, the festival returns to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, with a lineup featuring more than 65 bands across three days. The daily headlining schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 17: Disturbed, Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, and Hollywood Undead.

Saturday, July 18: Bad Omens, Gojira, The Used, and Sleeping With Sirens.

Sunday, July 19: Limp Bizkit, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills.

The festival—co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and Reinkcarceration LLC—will also include several commemorative performances, such as Sleeping With Sirens marking the 15th anniversary of Let’s Cheers To This and Alien Ant Farm performing a 25th-anniversary set for ANThology. The roster also features reunions by Rev Theory, Get Scared, and The Crimson Armada.

Beyond the music, the event will feature the Monster Energy Tattoo X convention, with more than 100 tattoo artists setting up shop within the former prison building. The historic reformatory, famously used as the filming location for The Shawshank Redemption, will also be open for self-guided tours and “Blood Prison” haunted attractions.

Passes are currently on sale, including General Admission and VIP options. For the 2026 cycle, a new student pricing tier has been introduced at $125 for a single-day pass, contingent upon a valid .edu email address. Discounted rates are also available for military and first responder personnel via the GOVX platform.