Kobalt Strikes An Admin Deal With India’s Madverse Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt, the independent music publisher, announced it has secured a new partnership with the multi-faceted Indian company Madverse Music.

Madverse Music has built an ecosystem that supports both emerging and established talent with a range of tech-driven services, including distribution, publishing, and marketing, serving more than 150,000 independent artists and labels across South Asia.

Through the partnership, Kobalt will provide global publishing administration—including royalty collection, metadata services, and expanded sync opportunities across more than 180 territories—seeking to provide an easier path for regional artists to reach international fans.

“This partnership with Kobalt represents a pivotal moment in our mission to empower India’s independent music community. For too long, Indian creators have left money on the table simply because the infrastructure to collect global royalties was broken and almost nonexistent,” said Rohan Nesho Jain, CEO of Madverse. “Publishing royalties are essentially a musician’s pension fund—they generate income long after the initial release, sometimes for generations. Through this collaboration, we’re ensuring that Indian independent artists can finally access and protect these earnings seamlessly, no matter where in the world their music is played. This is about more than just collecting royalties; it’s about building sustainable careers and giving our artists the financial foundation they deserve. When independent voices are properly compensated and protected, the entire music ecosystem becomes richer and more diverse.”

“Madverse has built an impressive ecosystem that supports one of the most dynamic independent music communities in the world,” said Simon Moor, Managing Director APAC at Kobalt. “By combining their creator-first approach with Kobalt’s global publishing infrastructure, we’re committed to ensuring Madverse songwriters and producers have the resources, accuracy, and reach they need to succeed on an international scale.