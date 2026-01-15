VenuWorks Taps Matt Hammond For Executive Director Role At The Paramount Arts Center

ASHLAND, KY (CelebrityAccess) — After assuming management of the historic Paramount Arts Center, VenuWorks announced the appointment of Matt Hammond as the venue’s new Executive Director.

A Kentucky native, Hammond is no stranger to the Paramount; he has performed at the theater more than 80 times and previously served on its staff. Hammond brings significant professional experience to his new role, having served as Director of Education at the Paramount Arts Center from 2021 to 2025. During his tenure, he oversaw programs that brought over 200,000 students to the Youth Education Series shows. He also served as Director of Choirs at Lawrence County High School from 2018 to 2021.

Hammond holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Morehead State University and a Master of Arts in Arts Administration, with an emphasis on managing theatrical organizations, from the University of Kentucky.

“Matt Hammond truly represents the future of venue leadership,” said Steve Peters, CEO and Founder of VenuWorks. “His passion for the arts, deep ties to the community, and impressive track record make him the ideal choice for this pivotal role. We are excited to see the energy and vision Matt brings to the Paramount, and he has the full support and confidence of the entire VenuWorks team as he leads this iconic venue forward.”

“I could not be more humbled and excited to be leading the Paramount Arts Center into the future,” Hammond added. “This venue shaped my life, and I am honored to help steward it for the next generation.”