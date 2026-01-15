WMA Announces Promotions And New Hires, Including Crystina Cinti As Global Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As it marks its 10th anniversary in the U.S., creative and marketing agency WMA has announced a round of promotions and senior leadership hires.

The promotions include longtime WMA team member Crystina Cinti, who has been elevated to Global Senior Vice President, reporting to founder and CEO Seb Weller. In her new role, Cinti will oversee global efforts to expand WMA’s client base and service offerings. She joined the firm in 2016, bringing more than two decades of experience across advertising, branding, talent, and entertainment, including past tenures at Saatchi & Saatchi and Sony Music.

“I’m deeply grateful to Crystina, whose promotion to Global SVP is so well deserved,” said Seb Weller. “She has been with us since day one in the U.S., and her leadership, vision, and commitment have helped shape who we are today. At the same time, we’re thrilled to welcome Kelsi and Nick, who bring a wealth of diverse industry experience that will strengthen our team and fuel our ambition.”

WMA also announced the hire of publicity veteran Kelsi Ring as U.S. Vice President of PR, Social, and Marketing. Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Cinti, Ring joins WMA from Red Bull, where she served as Director of Publicity and Communications. Her resume also includes past stints at INFAMOUS PR, UTA, and Live Nation.

“I’m excited to welcome Kelsi to WMA at such a momentous time for the agency,” Crystina Cinti stated. “Kelsi brings incredible energy and a deep understanding of what our clients are looking for to create the kind of cut-through that builds real fans. We have ambitious plans for WMA over the next decade and beyond, and we’re thrilled for all that Kelsi will bring to the team.”

The new hires also include Nick Calafato, who has been appointed Global Head of Film & Photography. With more than 15 years in music and production, Calafato joins WMA from Vevo, where he served as Executive Producer for nearly a decade.

“Nick will play a key role in expanding our Film and Photography division, driving creative opportunities to grow WMA Studios, and strengthening our 360° creative offering across music, entertainment, and lifestyle,” Cinti added.