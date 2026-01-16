Bruno Mars Sells More Than 2.1 Million Tickets In One Day

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Since announcing plans for his first tour in more than a decade, Bruno Mars has set a new Ticketmaster record for the most tickets sold in a single day, moving more than 2.1 million passes.

The tour, announced earlier this week, has already been expanded to include 70 shows at arenas and stadiums across North America, Europe, and the UK.

Following the initial announcement, additional dates were added in major markets including Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, Paris, Vancouver, Milan, and Madrid. In Toronto, Amsterdam, East Rutherford, and Los Angeles, the total number of shows for Mars’ ‘Romantic’ tour has been expanded to four nights each. London’s Wembley Stadium is set to host a massive six-night run in late July 2026.

This trek marks Mars’ first headlining tour since the conclusion of the 24K Magic World Tour. That run, which wrapped in December 2018, grossed over $367 million, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.