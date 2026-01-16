Cutting Edge Group Acquires Music From The Catalog of John Paesano

(CelebrityAccess) — Cutting Edge Group announced it has acquired more than 80 scores from the catalog of BAFTA-winning, Emmy- and Grammy-nominated composer John Paesano.

Spanning cinema, television and AAA gaming, Paesano’s catalog includes music from high profile media franchises such as The Maze Runner trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Invincible and Marvel’s Daredevil.

“John’s music has defined some of the most moving and visceral works of entertainment of the last decade. We are delighted to have this opportunity to invest in John’s remarkable catalog and are excited to see how these works can continue to reach new audiences in the years to come,” stated Tara Finegan, COO of Cutting Edge Media Music.

“John’s award-winning catalog, which includes multiple active franchises and highly significant box office returns, sits exactly where artistry meets commercial durability, which is where Cutting Edge is firmly focused,” added Tim Hegarty, Head of M&A at Cutting Edge Media Music.

The new additions expand Cutting Edge Group’s already extensive catalog of more than 400,000 owned or managed tracks.