Kustom Sells Healthcare Holdings To Refocus On Ticketing And Live Entertainment

OVERLAND PARK, KS (CelebrityAccess) — Kustom Entertainment, Inc. announced it has successful divested its holdings in the health care industry to focus its future efforts on its live event production business and its proprietary on-line ticketing platform.

According to a statement from Kustom, the company sold its 51% ownership stake in its healthcare billing and revenue cycle management subsidiary Nobility Healthcare and changed its corporate branding to Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

The company also recently completed a rebranding from its previous identity to Kustom Entertainment, Inc., including a change of its Nasdaq ticker symbol to “KUST.”

By shedding non-core healthcare assets, the Kustom hopes to focus on the scaling of its event production model nationwide, using the Country Stampede Music Festival as its primary template.

The 2026 edition of the Country Stampede festival is scheduled for June 25–27, 2026. The festival’s lineup this year includes Rascal Flatts, Zach Top, and Treaty Oak Revival, among others.

This divestiture of Nobility Healthcare allows us to sharpen our focus and allocate our resources toward the massive opportunity we see in the entertainment sector,” said Stanton E. Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc. “We are moving from a regional focus with the Country Stampede Music Festival to a nationwide strategy. By leveraging our Kustom Entertainment and TicketSmarter platforms, we are ready to pursue a dominant share of the $100 billion live event market worldwide.”