Mavin Records, SACEM, And French Embassy Launch “Afrocroiser” Songwriting Initiative

LAGOS, Nigeria (CelebrityAccess) — Mavin Records, the French Embassy in Nigeria, and the French performing rights society, SACEM, have announced the launch of Afrocroiser, a new international initiative designed to support music composers.

Afrocroiser assembles French and Nigerian songwriters with the goal of creating a new fusion of styles and cross-pollinating two of the world’s major music scenes. The first edition will take place from January 18 to 25, 2026, at Mavin Records Studios in Lagos.

The French delegation includes a prestigious lineup of producers and composers who have worked with global icons such as Aya Nakamura, Gims, Booba, Vianney, Indochine, and Jul, as well as international stars Jason Derulo, Major Lazer, Lil Baby, Beny Jr, K y B, and Morad. The participating French team includes Dany Synthé, Julio Masidi, Ozhora, PSK, Renaud Rebillaud, Seysey, Shannon, and Voluptyk.

On the Nigerian side, the camp features songwriters behind global Afrobeats hits such as Rema’s “Calm Down” and “Dumebi,” Ayra Starr’s “Rush,” and Davido’s “Unavailable.” The Nigerian cohort includes Mbryo, Andre Vibez, Magixx, Bayanni, Kold AF, Elestee, Deeno, Milar, Ragee, and Ozedikus.

“Songwriting camps like Afrocroiser are critical to how global hits are shaped today. This initiative is as much about creative excellence as it is about knowledge exchange—how writers work, how they collaborate, and how value is fairly created and shared across borders,” stated Kizito Ahams, Senior Publishing & Licensing Manager at Mavin Records. “Bringing French Sacem-affiliated composers into the Mavin ecosystem creates a rare opportunity for cross-pollination that can lead to globally competitive works while strengthening professional standards on both sides.”

“Given the importance of our respective markets and the musical movements emerging from them, the connections between France and Nigeria have never been more obvious,” added Margaux Demeersseman, Regional Music Attaché for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Through Afrocroiser, our ambition is to build lasting relationships between composers and music publishing professionals from both countries. With Mavin and Sacem, we are bringing together committed partners to support this long-term vision.”