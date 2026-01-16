Spotify Raises Subscription Prices In Multiple Markets

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Music streamer Spotify announced plans to hike subscription prices for users in multiple markets, including the U.S. next month.

According to Spotify, subscribers in the U.S., Estonia, and Latvia will receive an email detailing the price change, which equates to roughly $1 dollar in the U.S.

The company said it “occasionally” raises prices in order to “continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists.”

Spotify last raised prices for premium subscribers in the U.S. by a dollar in June 2024.