Spotify Reveals ‘Songwriters to Watch’ Class Of 2026

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify’s global editors and Songwriter & Publisher Partnerships teams have revealed the Songwriters to Watch Class of 2026, highlighting a group of creatives who may be poised to define the sound of 2026.

“Songwriters are the architects of the songs we fall in love with, and too often their stories stay behind the scenes,” said Jacqueline Ankner, Head of Songwriter & Publisher Partnerships at Spotify. “With Songwriters to Watch 2026, we are spotlighting the creators shaping culture across genres—from Nashville hitmakers to global pop builders and producer-writers pushing sound forward. Our goal is to help these writers reach new audiences, deepen industry recognition, and celebrate the craft at the heart of every great song.”

The list features rising songwriters from a variety of genres, paired with a track the Spotify team identified as noteworthy.

Check out the selections below:

Country

Travis Wood | Essential track: “I Ain’t Sayin’” by Jordan Davis

Joe Fox | Essential track: “Skoal, Chevy, and Browning” by Morgan Wallen

Sam Westhoff | Essential track: “Blink Twice” by Shaboozey and Myles Smith

Hip-Hop

A.Chic | Essential track: “ZEN” by JENNIE

WATERBOUTUS | Essential track: “Maske weg” by Souly

Pop

Luis Navidad | Essential track: “Hairdresser” by Skye Newman

MANUKA (Will Brown and Conor Dickinson) | Essential track: “One Thing” by Lola Young

Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser | Essential track: “Fame Is A Gun” by Addison Rae

“It’s really special to be included alongside writers we’re genuine fans of,” said Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser. “We are thankful to be part of this and to share this moment with so many talented writers.”

Punjabi

IKKY | Essential track: “Symmetry” by Ed Sheeran featuring Karan Aujla

“Everything begins with the songwriting; recognizing songwriters is about respecting the craft and the people behind the music we love,” said Ikky. “I am so grateful to Spotify for taking the time to acknowledge us, because when writers are supported, great music gets heard.”

R&B

GIIFT | Essential track: “Ballin’” by Kehlani

Ariel Imani | Essential track: “Safety” by BJRNCK

Dance

Caitlin Stubbs | Essential track: “Saving Up” by Dom Dolla

Afropop and Afrofusion

Tempoe | Essential track: “With You” by Davido featuring Omah Lay

Saszy | Essential track: “YBIL (You Believe in Love)” by Qing Madi featuring Kizz Daniel

Latin