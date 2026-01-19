A New Sphere In The Works For D.C.’s National Harbor

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment, the State of Maryland, Prince George’s County, and real estate developer Peterson Companies, announced plans to bring a new Sphere to the East Coast.

The venue will be located at National Harbor, serving the Washington, D.C. metro area. The project will be a smaller-scale version of the original Sphere in Las Vegas but will still include the distinctive exterior LED display along with a 16K x 16K interior display plane, which is the world’s highest-resolution LED screen.

Located approximately 15 minutes from Washington, D.C., National Harbor is a major regional recreation draw. Its mix of entertainment, dining, retail, gaming, convention, and leisure activities attracts more than 15 million visitors each year.

The new Sphere will be built using a combination of public funding, including approximately $200 million from regional taxpayers to fund the private development. Planners state the project will drive more than $1 billion in annual economic impact across the region.

The project, if it comes to fruition, will be the second Sphere to be built in the U.S. and the first on the East Coast. A Sphere project is currently in the planning phases for the United Arab Emirates and is expected to break ground this year.

A Sphere that was in development for London was withdrawn in 2024 amid regulatory hurdles and concerns from the public about issues such as light pollution from the exterior displays.

“Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Governor Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland, and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

“Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment, and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” said Governor Wes Moore. “This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history, proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits.”

“This is a world-class win and an incredibly exciting moment for Prince George’s County. This achievement reflects the strong partnership we have built with Governor Wes Moore and the State of Maryland, as well as a disciplined, experienced team that knows how to compete and win major projects at a national scale,” said Prince George’s County Executive Aisha N. Braveboy. “As only the second Sphere venue in the United States, this project demonstrates the future of economic development in Prince George’s County: how we compete, how we win, and how we attract other world-class destinations that will become flagship projects for our County, our State, and the entire region. I love winning for Prince George’s County.”

“We are excited to partner with Sphere Entertainment, the State of Maryland, and Prince George’s County to bring a Sphere to National Harbor,” said Jon Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of the Peterson Companies. “This innovative project will further reinforce National Harbor as the national capital region’s premier destination for conventions, entertainment, retail, dining, and hospitality. It will deliver increased economic activity and jobs while elevating National Harbor and Maryland as one of the country’s preeminent tourism and entertainment hubs.”