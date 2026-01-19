Carrie Underwood & LeAnn Lead The Lineup For Wildlands 2026

BIG SKY, Montana (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind Wildlands, a two-day live music event, has announced the lineup for the event’s return, with headliners including Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, and Riley Green, among others.

Now in its sixth year, Wildlands will return to the Big Sky Events Arena on July 31 and August 1, with popular country artists performing in front of an intimate audience of just 5,000 fans.

Produced by Outlaw Partners, the Wildlands lineup for July 31 includes country music singer-songwriters Riley Green and LeAnn Rimes, while Saturday night will feature Carrie Underwood and Kaitlin Butts.

Billed as a conservation-driven event, Wildlands 2026 will help raise funds for land, water, and wildlife initiatives. For 2026, the Property and Environment Research Center (PERC) has been named as the event’s conservation partner. PERC is a leader in conservation with over 40 years of pioneering research and a network of respected experts in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.