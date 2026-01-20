Abraham Oleksniansk And DAS Audio Update The Audio System At Miami’s Olympia Theater

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — DAS Audio recently partnered with Miami-based audio engineer Abraham Oleksniansk to overhaul the sound at Olympia Theater ahead of a career defining performance for comedian Marcello Hernandez.
The project centered on the filming of American Boy, the Netflix stand-up debut for Saturday Night Live star and Miami native Marcello Hernandez.
Tasked with updating the historic theater’s audio capabilities for the run of sold-out shows, Oleksnianski collaborated with DAS Audio to reconfigure and supplement the house system.
The redesigned setup utilized the DAS Audio Event Series, featuring:
Main Arrays: 12 EVENT-26A and 2 flown EVENT-115A subs per side.
Ground Support: EVENT-118A subs and ARTEC-526A front fills for intimacy.
Stage Monitoring: ARA-M210 monitors to support the performance.
The upgrades drew high marks from partners for the shows, including Scotty Haulter, Production Manager for Outback Presents, who was reportedly “floored” by the difference in sound quality. Netflix’s recording and camera teams, led by Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan, also noted how seamlessly the house PA blended with their capture workflows, according to DAS.
“DAS stepped in without hesitation,” Oleksniansk said. “They were there for every part of the process: design, support, tuning. Their willingness to roll up their sleeves and help solve the problem is why they’re always my first call.”
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Jan
23
2026
|
A&R Music Bar / A&R Bar / A and R Music Bar / A and R Bar
|
Feb
24
2026
|
Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
|
Feb
27
2026
|
Phil Long Music Hall
|
Mar
08
2026
|
A&R Music Bar / A&R Bar / A and R Music Bar / A and R Bar
|
Mar
13
2026
|
Phil Long Music Hall
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
498TOTAL THIS YEAR
135TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
All Artists Agency
Atmosphere - Henning Ahrens
-
Anniversary Group
Chuck Strangers - Gage Luce (North America, South America, Australia & Asia)
Gnarcissists - Kiersten Mercado & Tom Konitzer (North America)
Haylie Davis - Michael Lojudice & Kiersten Mercado (North America)
Satanic Planet - Michael LoJudice (North America & Asia)
-
Atomic Music Group
Akiko Yano - John Pantle
Chiquis - John Pantle
Death Stranding: Symphony - John Pantle
Ely Guerra - John Pantle
Enjambre - John Pantle
-
Clockwork Artists
Lenny Delicious - Austin Brocklesby
Roaming Data - Austin Brocklesby
ZIMMA - Austin Brocklesby
-
Red Light Management
Niles Rodgers - Bruce Eskowitz
-
Shelter Music Group
Lindsay Ell - Sam Fly
-
TRACK mgmt
Will Terry - Drew Magid
-
Amusement
Jon Buscema (with Sony Music Publishing)
-
Notting Hill Music
-
Reservoir Media
-
Sea Gayle Music
-
Big Loud Texas
-
BMG
-
broke
-
Concord Records
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago