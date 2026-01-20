Abraham Oleksniansk And DAS Audio Update The Audio System At Miami’s Olympia Theater

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — DAS Audio recently partnered with Miami-based audio engineer Abraham Oleksniansk to overhaul the sound at Olympia Theater ahead of a career defining performance for comedian Marcello Hernandez.

The project centered on the filming of American Boy, the Netflix stand-up debut for Saturday Night Live star and Miami native Marcello Hernandez.

Tasked with updating the historic theater’s audio capabilities for the run of sold-out shows, Oleksnianski collaborated with DAS Audio to reconfigure and supplement the house system.

The redesigned setup utilized the DAS Audio Event Series, featuring:

Main Arrays: 12 EVENT-26A and 2 flown EVENT-115A subs per side.

Ground Support: EVENT-118A subs and ARTEC-526A front fills for intimacy.

Stage Monitoring: ARA-M210 monitors to support the performance.

The upgrades drew high marks from partners for the shows, including Scotty Haulter, Production Manager for Outback Presents, who was reportedly “floored” by the difference in sound quality. Netflix’s recording and camera teams, led by Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan, also noted how seamlessly the house PA blended with their capture workflows, according to DAS.

“DAS stepped in without hesitation,” Oleksniansk said. “They were there for every part of the process: design, support, tuning. Their willingness to roll up their sleeves and help solve the problem is why they’re always my first call.”