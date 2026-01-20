AXS Sues SecureMyPass Over Alleged Fake Digital Tickets

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AXS has filed a lawsuit against SecureMyPass, accusing the company of enabling scalpers to create counterfeit digital concert passes.

According to the AEG-owned ticketing platform, SecureMyPass has repeatedly caused fans to be turned away from major events by producing and selling fraudulent tickets that display AXS Group trademarks.

The complaint was submitted earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Hogan Lovells US on behalf of AXS.

Billboard reports that SecureMyPass is alleged to have engaged in “fraudulent practices,” including helping brokers bypass encryption and ticket transfer systems. These fake tickets, which feature functioning barcodes, have led to fans being denied entry to high-profile concerts by artists such as Sir Paul McCartney and Lorde after paying “inflated prices” on resale platforms, AXS claims.

In a statement to Billboard, SecureMyPass said it “disputes many of the allegations in AXS’s complaint and believes the lawsuit fundamentally mischaracterizes both our business and the realities of the ticket resale market. SecureMyPass helps brokers deliver tickets they already own to customers who paid for them. Any customer harm cited by AXS stems from enforcement choices made at the venue level, not from ticket validity.”

AXS argues that SecureMyPass was designed to “circumvent” security measures, allowing anonymous brokers to create fake tickets and sell them at inflated prices to fans.

Lawyers for AXS wrote: “SMP does this by essentially spoofing the AXS Mobile ID ticket, including what looks to be a dynamic QR code, thereby creating a counterfeit ticket, which can be scanned at venue entry.”

The lawsuit claims these tickets appear authentic because they display the AXS logo and a QR code that refreshes like a legitimate pass. However, AXS says the tickets are not tied to a unique ID number, meaning they can be resold multiple times.

“The broker could easily send the same link to multiple buyers, creating a race to the venue,” the filing states. “Once the first buyer scans into the venue using the counterfeit product, all remaining latecomers would be denied access.”

Additionally, AXS alleges that resellers sometimes sell tickets with fake sections and seat numbers, which can result in fans being asked to leave even if they manage to enter the venue.