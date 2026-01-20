Damai International Names Kevin Morrow As President Of U.S. Business

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Damai International announced the appointment of Kevin Morrow as President of Damai International’s United States (U.S.) business, designed to expand artist development, touring, and promotion between Asia and the U.S.

Morrow will oversee U.S. operations, including the company’s international growth and partnerships across live touring, management and global promotion. the company has assembled a leadership team including Jason Miller, former President of Live Nation; Tyler Rutkin, General Manager (GM) of Steel Wool Entertainment; Austin Chee, manager of Steel Wool Entertainment; and Harrison Chu, Talent Buyer at Steel Wool Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Morrow to Damai International to lead the development of our U.S. business. Kevin brings decades of leadership experience from one of the most competitive live entertainment markets in the world. His deep understanding of global touring, venue strategy, and artist development will strengthen our ability to deliver world-class live experiences across markets,” says Walter Zheng, president of Daimai International.

“Kevin’s arrival is a pivotal step for Damai International as we build out our U.S. business. His hands-on experience operating at scale in the world’s most competitive touring market will immediately elevate our capabilities, from artist partnerships to venue strategy and execution,” says Daryl Wang, senior vice president of Daimai International Music Business.

“It’s exciting to be named the president of Damai International’s U.S business. Looking forward to bringing the Steel Wool team into the Damai family, and you couldn’t pick a better business partner than the legendary Damai. When you consider when they have live-performance, e-commerce, ticketing, and film in one ecosystem. I think the U.S. entertainment community will be impressed with their execution ability,” says Morrow.

Through their combined leadership, Damai International aims to become the leading company for global promotion through live entertainment, talent buying, management and more. In addition, the Damai International Platform will explore the new model for international artist mobility, creating a solution for the demands of the global music industry.